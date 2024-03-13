Lakers' governor Jeannie Buss' brother Johnny Buss makes US Presidential bid: What we know?

Jeannie Buss owns and runs the LA Lakers, taking over after her father, Dr. Jerry Buss. The family has had a tumultuous history since the passing of their father regarding ownership of the team. Jeannie eventually became the controlling governor of the team over her siblings, one of whom was her brother Johnny Buss.

Johnny is now moving on to other pursuits and aspirations. One of those includes pursuing a presidential bid.

Johnny Buss is running for president as an independent candidate. His campaign website is light on details. His front page features the motto he is running on. His campaign logo features a bus set against mountains.

“America’s future built on equity, sustainability, and education. Join Johnny Buss in building a brighter America all,” his site reads.

Johnny Buss has a lower chance of winning. He will face fierce competition from Democratic and Republican members, as well as figures like Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

His website also promises to run on certain platforms. He claims to be a leader on climate and will push for legislation that protects the natural environment. Buss also wants to prioritize education.

His platform also plans to tackle racial injustice and economic inequality. Buss also wants to push for criminal justice reform. He will need to gather signatures to get his name on the ballot in each state to keep his campaign going.

Who is Lakers executive Johnny Buss?

Johnny Buss is the eldest son of Dr. Jerry Buss, the former Lakers owner. He owns a portion of the Lakers, although his sister Jeannie serves as the controlling owner. The 67-year-old also serves as the Lakers' vice president of strategic development.

When Dr. Jerry Buss died in 2013, his controlling interest in the Lakers was passed down and divided among his six children. Each child received an equal share of Buss’ 66% stake in the team. They have since fought in court over the shares.

Jeannie even fired her brother Jim after becoming the governor and president of the team. Her brother, Johnny, maintains his role more behind the scenes.

Johnny Buss was previously the team president for the WNBA LA Sparks. He also ran a professional indoor soccer team for a brief period in Los Angeles. The team and league are now defunct.

Johnny Buss was previously married to Christy Curtis Buss. They divorced in 2015 after being married for 25 years. She was a cheerleader and lead choreographer for the LA Rams and LA Clippers. She also acted in TV dramas and soap operas, including “Days of Our Lives.” She now runs a skincare company named Hedoskin.