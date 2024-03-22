Lakers' guard voices discontent over limited role on Lakers giving Reggie Bullock analogy

Lakers acquired Spencer Dinwiddie on Feb. 12, 2024, after he had started the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets. However, it has been an inconsistent tenure for Dinwiddie with the Lakers. He highlighted this in an interview with Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, aligning himself to a Reggie Bullock role.

"I feel so sometimes like I'm in a Reggie Bullock role getting graded on a Spencer scale sometimes," Dinwiddie said. "Where as on a Reggie scale — I feel like I'm doing really well. On a Spencer scale, obviously, I'm doing [poor]. If you gave me 20 attempts or whatever, I'd go out there and score 30. Like, as ya'll have seen throughout my career..."

The comparison made by Dinwiddie was aligned with how teams have utilized Bullock's capabilities on the court. Compared to how he played with the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets, Dinwiddie has experienced a shift in how he's used with the Lakers.

He didn't mean disrespect when he said his role is similar to that of the Houston Rockets guard. However, he did highlight that he is pressured to post numbers that mimicked what he did in his past teams, which is unfair.

In his 15 games with the team, Dinwiddie is averaging 4.6 points (35.4% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range) and 2.7 assists per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie talked about how he has been integrated into the LA Lakers' system

In the same Los Angeles Times interview, the Lakers guard talked about his effectiveness in other areas of the game.

"But I think more so than anything, you're going to have to see my impact on defense," Dinwiddie said, "effort, plus-minus, connectivity and stuff like that. Making the extra pass. Those dot-connecting plays are probably where I'm going to be integrated, obviously, more so, first and foremost."

Spencer Dinwiddie understands he is playing for a team whose fanbase is demanding. He has learned to take everything one at a time and embrace his unique role with the Lakers. Being on a roster that features LeBron James and Anthony Davis can result in certain players becoming passive and vastly different from how they normally play.

Dinwiddie wants to contribute as the team plays the final 13 games of the regular season. They are ninth (37-32 record) in the Western Conference.