Lakers icon Elgin Baylor honored with major recognition by alma mater 

The LA Lakers' Elgin Baylor isn't a name that comes up very often when talking about the greatest players in the history of the NBA, but his talent was undeniable. The late Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer was a dominant scorer throughout his career and is widely considered among the best to wear the purple and gold. The legend was honored by his alma mater on Friday at the College of Idaho.

At halftime of their game against Evergreen State, the College of Idaho officially renamed their basketball arena after Baylor, recognizing his impact on the school's history as an athlete and student.

Baylor only spent one season with the College of Idaho but still holds team records for 70 years. Baylor was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017, along with the team he led to the regional final.

After being selected by the Lakers with the No. 1 pick in the 1958 draft, Baylor put together one of the best NBA careers ever. The 10-time All-NBA player was one of the premier scorers of his time, averaging at least 24 points per game in all but three of his seasons in the league.

Baylor was also a part of one of the first 'big three' in the league, joining forces with fellow LA legends Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain.

Where does Baylor stand amongst Lakers legends?

Elgin Baylor was one of the best players in the NBA during his time, and his jersey hangs in the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena alongside LA Lakers legends, including Jerry West, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and 12 others who have had their jerseys retired.

Playing for LA has always been considered an honor for NBA players throughout the league's history. Baylor and the other members of the earliest Lakers teams helped create the mystic surrounding the team ever since.

Baylor being honored by both the Lakers and the College of Idaho further cements his place as one of the all-time greats in basketball, helping to grow it into the worldwide sensation it is today.

