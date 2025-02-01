Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent's availability for game vs Knicks (Feb. 1)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 01, 2025 14:43 GMT
Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent's availability for game vs Knicks (Feb. 1).

The LA Lakers are set to take on the New York Knicks in a highly anticipated interconference showdown on Saturday. This marks the first meeting of the season between the two historic franchises, generating plenty of excitement among fans eager to see them go head-to-head.

However, the Lakers are dealing with multiple injury concerns ahead of the marquee matchup. LeBron James is listed as "probable" due to left foot injury management. The veteran forward is expected to play, barring any setbacks before tip-off. He also featured in the Lakers' previous game against the Washington Wizards.

Rui Hachimura is also on the injury report as "probable" with left calf soreness. Like LeBron, he was in action against the Wizards and is likely to be available for the Knicks game.

Meanwhile, Dorian Finney-Smith is "questionable" due to a right shoulder contusion. He was forced to sit out the Lakers' last game and remains uncertain for this matchup.

Gabe Vincent, dealing with a left knee contusion, is also in doubt. The former Miami Heat guard has missed the Lakers’ last three games and may remain sidelined.

Anthony Davis has officially been ruled out as he continues to recover from an abdominal muscle strain. The star center is expected to miss a few more games before returning to the lineup.

The Lakers currently hold the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 27-19 record through 46 games. They will look to overcome their injury woes and secure a statement win against the Knicks.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. New York Knicks?

The LA Lakers vs. New York Knicks game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Knicks game will be telecast live on ABC and ESPN+ while the pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip-off. The game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

