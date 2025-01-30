Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Jarred Vanderbilt's status as injury list expands with new additions for game vs Wizards (Jan. 30)

The LA Lakers are set to cross swords against the league-worst Washington Wizards in a regular season matchup on Thursday. However, ahead of the game, the Purple and Gold are dealing with multiple injury concerns, including the availability of superstar LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Anthony Davis has already been ruled out for at least a week after suffering an abdominal muscle strain during Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The star center is expected to miss at least the next four games.

Jarred Vanderbilt, who was sidelined against the Sixers due to knee management, is not listed on the injury report for the Wizards game and is expected to play.

Meanwhile, three Lakers players, LeBron James (left foot injury management), Dorian Finney-Smith (right shoulder contusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee contusion), are all listed as "questionable," making their status uncertain for the game.

Additionally, Rui Hachimura is dealing with left calf soreness but is expected to be available, as he is listed as "probable" for the matchup.

The Lakers will matchup against the Washington Wizards for the second time this season. JJ Redick's squad previously hosted the Wizards on Jan. 21 at Crypto.com Arena, securing a dominant 111-88 victory.

As for their overall performance this season, the Purple and Gold have played 45 games, posting a solid 26-19 record.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards?

The LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Capital One Arena in Washington. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Wizards game will be televised on the Spectrum SportsNet (local) and Monumental Sports Network (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

