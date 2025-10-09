Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James set to miss season opener for first time in career breaking 22-year streak

LA Lakers star LeBron James will miss the team's season opener on Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that James will be sidelined for at least three to four weeks due to sciatica on his right side. It will be the first time that the star forward will miss a season opener in his career.Throughout his 22 seasons, James was always present at his team's season opener. For the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, his 22-year streak will be broken due to an injury.Initially, head coach JJ Redick ruled him out for the rest of the preseason games due to the four-time champion dealing with nerve irritation in his glute. But his injury has gotten worse, and he will need more time before he returns to court.LeBron James will play his 23rd season in the league, and this will be the first time his season debut has been delayed.LeBron James hasn't practiced with the rest of the LakersThe Lakers need to have LeBron James recover from his injury. It has set him back for some time, which is why he won't play in the team's season opener. Additionally, the future Hall of Fame player hasn't been able to practice with the team due to his injury.On Wednesday, new center Deandre Ayton confirmed that he hasn't had a chance to work out with James and Luka Doncic. Redick confirmed that on Thursday and gave more details about it. According to the upcoming second-year head coach, the 6-foot-9 forward hasn't gotten a chance to practice with any of his teammates.However, Redick isn't too worried about it and told the reporters that James has his own timeline regarding his injury.“He’s on his own timeline,” the head coach said.“You’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt,” He added. “That’s a shame, but that’s just the reality. ... No one has got any time with LeBron. That’s not just (new center Deandre Ayton), but everybody. (James) hasn’t been on the court with the team, but that’s just the reality.”The Lakers are doing what they can with what's available in their current situation. They have concentrated on developing camaraderie on the floor without the star forward since they are unable to practice without James. Even Doncic hasn't been active in practice. Since finishing the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket competition in the summer, the Slovenian star has not been practicing with the squad. The team is letting Doncic ease his way back into the team's practices after a busy offseason.The main focus for the Lakers is to have LeBron James at his best. Which is why they're giving him all the time he needs to recover.