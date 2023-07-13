Lakers insider claims LeBron James and Anthony Davis will get new facilitator in Gabe Vincent

LeBron James said he will be returning to the LA Lakers next season while making an appearance at the ESPYs on Wedneday. Meanwhile, general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office have turned their attention toward contending for a championship next season.

Los Angeles has been active throughout the early part of the offseason. D'Angelo Russell will return after agreeing a new contract. Gabe Vincent was poached from the Miami Heat. And Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish will also be donning the Purple and Gold next season.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be playing alongside a new starting point guard next season, as Vincent is predicted to usurp Russell's spot in the starting lineup.

“This is an open competition, and Vincent has a legitimate chance to steal the starting job," Buha wrote. "He is the better defender than Russell and a more natural off-ball fit as a lower-usage, catch-and-shoot threat.

"Unlike Russell, Vincent’s defensive chops prevent him from being played off the floor in the postseason, as he showed during the Heat’s Finals run. At a minimum, Vincent is the early closer.”

James and Davis are both ball-dominant stars. As such, having a natural off-ball guard who can provide off-ball scoring makes perfect sense. By moving Vincent into the starting lineup, Russell would then become the primary offensive weapon off the bench, comprising the role that Russell Westbrook filled for the LA Lakers during the final months of his tenure with the franchise.

Kendrick Perkins wants Anthony Davis to step up

On ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday, analyst Kendrick Perkins discussed why Anthony Davis needs to step into a bigger role for the LA Lakers next season, especially now that LeBron James has confirmed he won't be retiring.

"I think he's the greatest player of all time," Perkins said. "We could debate that another day. I'm standing on that 10 toes down. But when it comes down to putting expectations on a guy that's going to be 39 years old in December, I just can't do that.

"Especially when he's playing alongside a guy that is in his prime, [and] a top five talent in Anthony Davis. This shouldn't be on LeBron James. Now, should LeBron James be the second option? Absolutely. But this Laker team is going to go as far as Anthony Davis could carry (it)."

LeBron James might be showing few signs of slowing down, but his age will certainly play a part in how many regular-season games he plays next season. Anthony Davis is in his prime and, when healthy, can dominate a game on both sides of the floor.

The LA Lakers will need both of their star talents to perform at an elite level next season to challenge for a championship. However, LeBron James would likely be best served by taking a secondary role within the rotation, especially if he's focused on career longevity as he approaches his 40s.

