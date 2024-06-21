Lakers insider details how JJ Redick "impressed" LA brass with his plans for Anthony Davis 

JJ Redick has reportedly been selected as the next head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers insider Jovan Buha said in his video that Redick's plan for Anthony Davis and other Lakers stars impressed the front office.

According to Buha, Redick was 'electrifying' in the interview round with Rob Pelinka. He excelled at problem-solving skills, including how he would handle conversations with players on the roster.

More importantly, JJ Redick shared a solution for the Anthony Davis problem the Lakers have been facing. It was a common occurrence this season when the Purple and Gold failed to get the ball to a fired-up Anthony Davis and run the offense through him.

According to Buha, Redick outlined how he would get the ball to move to AD in the fourth quarter and run crunch-time offense through him.

Redick also discussed taking a load off LeBron James' shoulders and finding different three-man actions for Reaves, Davis and James.

JJ Redick dives into Lakers' plans with the future generation

It is no surprise that the Bron-AD era of the Lakers is about to come to an end. With King James nearing the end of his career and Anthony Davis also on the way to hang his boots in a few seasons, the Lakers have been investing in its young talents, who will become the foundation of their future.

The trio of Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Max Christie are the players the Lakers have invested in. So when the Lakers' management questioned Redick about how he would handle those guys, the answer impressed them.

Buha reported that the Lakers management was impressed with the former Pelicans star's responses and the way he handled the problems thrown at him. Redick showed that he is really committed to helping the Purple and Gold.

Redick would have to work patiently and through a number of trials and errors before he could come up with a workable solution in order to get the Lakers back to their peak performance. For the time being, the Lakers are ready to place their faith in JJ Redick.