NBA Rumors: Lakers insider gives statistical evidence as to why bringing Russell Westbrook back will be suicidal for Purple and Gold

The LA Lakers shocked many when they traded for Russell Westbrook during the 2021 NBA Draft. After a season where he helped lead the Washington Wizards to the postseason, the former MVP was on his way to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

From the start, many wondered if the Lakers made the right move by acquiring Russell Westbrook at the cost of their depth. As a ball-dominant guard and non-shooter, he was a questionable fit alongside LeBron James.

In the end, the doubters were proven right. Russell Westbrook struggled to find his footing and was one of the many reasons the Lakers missed the postseason. In one year, he went from averaging a triple-double in Washington to posting his lowest points per game mark since his sophomore season back in 2009-10.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Teams want at least one first-round pick to take on Russell Westbrook's expiring contract, per @jovanbuha Teams want at least one first-round pick to take on Russell Westbrook's expiring contract, per @jovanbuha https://t.co/cdD58zJpsF

As the offseason approaches, many are waiting to see what the Lakers do in regards to Russell Westbrook.

Given his massive contract and dip in production, it's doubtful teams will be lining up to trade for him. That being said, Jovan Buha of The Athletic feels the team should do everything in its power to cut their losses before next season. He said:

"There is no salvaging the situation. He's unwilling to adapt and clearly unaware that he needs to.

"Unless the Lakers are willing to punt on another James-Davis season, their best option is to either trade Westbrook and send out a first-round pick or two if the market doesn't soften or send him home and proceed without him next season."

The Lakers must move on from Russell Westbrook if they want to contend

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

There is no way around it. The Lakers have to address the Russell Westbrook situation if they want to legitimately contend for a title. They made a big swing for a star and it didn't work out how they hoped. Moving on from him is a far better option than trying to make it work, so people can't say the trade was a mistake.

Sports Worldwide @Sportsworld0412 #NBA #Basketball "They're trying to make him fit into a role that Caruso fit in, Rondo fit in, KCP fit in" - Gilbert Arenas gives major reason why Russell Westbrook trade hasn't worked out for LA Lakers so far dlvr.it/SQyYCY "They're trying to make him fit into a role that Caruso fit in, Rondo fit in, KCP fit in" - Gilbert Arenas gives major reason why Russell Westbrook trade hasn't worked out for LA Lakers so far dlvr.it/SQyYCY #NBA #Basketball

Given how the Lakers won the NBA title just two years ago, it's fair to assume the LeBron/AD pairing can still get it done. The problem is, they need to go back to their old method of roster building. Instead of forming a big three, lead with an All-Star duo and then put a solid supporting cast around them.

If the Lakers want to compete in the West, they need to bolster their roster. Keeping Russell Westbrook makes that almost impossible. Signing a bunch of veteran's minimum players will not cut it going forward as the teams around them continue to get better.

Finding a suitor for Westbrook is not going to be easy, but the Lakers must find one if they want to get the franchise back on track.

