Lakers insider predicts $18,259,259 trade candidate won't bag impending extension ahead of deadline in 12 days

The LA Lakers have an extension deadline ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. On Oct. 20, their chance to lock Rui Hachimura beyond next season will be gone until the next offseason once he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Hachimura is in the final year of a three-season deal, earning $18,259,259 in 2025-26.

Under ideal circumstances, extending 6-foot-8 Hachimura would have been a no-brainer. Teams crave for a player of his length and size who can shoot the ball at a high clip.

However, the Lakers want cap space in 2027. Not just that, they also potentially could use Hachimura as a trade asset this season. An extension makes him ineligible for trade for at least six months, which goes beyond the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported that there are no recent developments on the Rui Hachimura extension front. However, Buha gave a prediction on the situation, citing various factors, on Tuesday's episode of his podcast, "Buha's Block," saying:

"If I had to guess, I would assume they do not come to some sort of agreement, and it becomes, 'How does Rui perform this season? How does he fit in?' Really, from the Lakers' perspective, there's no real reason to do this. Like, I don't think Rui's going to outperform his prior production and earn this like major bump in salary.

"I think Rui's value is pretty static. If anything, it might decrease, especially if he gets moved to the bench at some point. So I think if I'm the Lakers, the shrewd move is to not extend him. See how the season plays out, see what happens with LeBron, and then see how good this group is."

The Japanese forward has been a staple in their starting lineup since the start of 2024, forming excellent chemistry with players like LeBron James, Austin Reaves and lately, franchise pillar Luka Doncic.

Rui Hachimura has been their best 3-point shooter in that stretch. He's made 46.4% of his shots from beyond the arc in the playoffs alone.

Rui Hachimura and Lakers' success in 2025-26 NBA season will determine his future

If the Lakers don't extend Hachimura on Oct. 20, their success next season and his personal growth will dictate his future in the offseason. LA hasn't been shy about letting players leave in free agency, with Dorian Finney-Smith being a prime example of it from this offseason, or Alex Caruso in 2021.

The Lakers are banking on free agency to surround Luka Doncic with the appropriate talent, as seen this year. None of their new marquee additions have come via trade. For Hachimura, he must prove why he belongs in LA beyond this year, despite the past success he's shown with the team.

The roster has changed, and so has his role. The Lakers need more out of him in areas where he's not been as efficient, including his defense on the perimeter and rebounding. Rui Hachimura plays power forward defensively, similar to LeBron James and Luka Doncic. When placed out of his role, Hachimura's performance has been largely inconsistent.

Another variable factor is accepting a potential bench role and matching his production offensively as a sixth man. It's a likely scenario where the Lakers, undecided on their starting lineup, prefer Jarred Vanderbilt or Marcus Smart over Rui Hachimura at some point, due to their underwhelming defense at the point of attack.

The key time frame for Hachimura to prove himself extension-worthy next offseason would be between opening night and the trade deadline. LA has reportedly taken an aggressive approach in upgrading its roster, and if the record isn't as good, trading Hachimura for an Andrew Wiggins-type player could be on the cards.

