Lakers insider reports Rob Pelinka influenced drafting Jalen Hood-Schifino over Big East Freshman of the Year

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was under a ton of pressure leading into the 2023 NBA Draft. Pelinka had the chance to bolster the roster without having to acquire a high-salaried player. As the Lakers were drafting 17th, they had a superb opportunity to grab someone who could help the team immediately.

The biggest story on draft night was Cam Whitmore sliding past the lottery round. Several mock drafts had him from 5th-10th but unexpectedly dropped the board. The Lakers had the chance to pick him but instead went for Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Per a report, Rob Pelinka played a big hand in the guard’s drafting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Sources say the scouting department preferred Whitmore once Bufkin was off the board, but Pelinka and others higher up in the organization were concerned about his medical history. Pelinka, having seen Hood-Schifino play well in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, saw something special and made the final decision.”

Expand Tweet

Villanova’s Cam Whitmore won the Big East Freshman of the Year in his one season playing collegiate hoops. Like many executives, Rob Pelinka didn’t want to take a risk due to Whitmore’s injury history. He opted for Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-5 guard with creativity and a decent mid-range game.

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham has hardly allowed the rookie to play. Hood-Schifino has appeared in 21 games and played just 5.2 minutes per game. He usually sees action only when games have already been decided.

Cam Whitmore, meanwhile, has found a spot in Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka’s rotation. He averaged 12.1 PPG and 3.9 RPG in 38 games as part of Houston's bench mob. It’s anybody’s guess if the former Villanova star would have seen action in more than Jalen Hood-Schifino in Ham’s rotation.

Rob Pelinka missed out on Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandin Podziemski

Besides Cam Whitmore, Rob Pelinka also had a chance to pick either Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Brandin Podziemski. Pelinka’s miss turned out to be Miami and Golden State's gains, respectively. Jaquez has turned heads with the reigning Eastern Conference champs while Podziemski nudged Klay Thompson out of the Dubs’ starting lineup.

Jalen Hood-Schifino has hardly seen time on the court this season. He could turn out to be a gem in the rough but he is likely relegated to a cheerleading role if the LA Lakers make the playoffs. Whitemore, Jaquez and Podziemski have all done much better than him in their freshmen year.

Expand Tweet

Rob Pelinka made several changes to the roster in the offseason. He brought in veterans to help the Lakers get over the hump. Perhaps, he already planned for Jalen Hood-Schifino to mostly sit out his rookie year and learn. Pelinka’s decision may end up being the right one as the years go by.

For now, it seems he missed out on three freshmen who have been difference-makers for their respective teams.