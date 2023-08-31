Lakers Insider reveals team will continue exploring Trae Young’s situation despite LeBron James’ interest in Kyrie Irving this summer

When potential stars that could be moved are discussed, Trae Young is a common named mentioned. According to recent reports, one Wester Conference team is closely monitioring the All-Star guard.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently discussed the list of star guards LA has had their sights on. Kyrie Irving was a key name after LeBron James urged the front office to trade for his this season. That said, Trae Young is another name the team has its eye on moving forward.

“The Lakers have pursued other star guards, including Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving. Even into this summer, there were some in the organization, including James, who still had an interest in pursuing Irving, though the front office ultimately prioritized continuity. Trae Young has long been on Los Angeles’ radar, depending on how his situation unfolds in Atlanta.”

Young carried the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, but the team hasn't had much success since. This season, they were knocked out in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

The former top-five pick is coming off a season where he averaged 26.2 points and a career-high 10.2 assists.

Would Trae Young be a good fit for the LA Lakers?

It would take some adjusting, but in theory, Trae Young would make sense for the LA Lakers if they were to make a blockbuster trade. Above all else, it would give him a large amount of firepower in the backcourt.

The main issue with Young joining LA would be playing off the ball. Since joining the Atlanta Hawks, he's been a ball-dominant star. It makes sense with his ability to score and facilitate at a high level, but the Lakers would be a different scenario.

Even at this late stage of his career, LeBron James is still and elite playmaker. Since coming to LA, he's run the offense at the forward position. He and Young could co-exist together, but the young guard would have to be willing to take less playmaking duties.

As for the team's other star, Young is a perfect fit. Pairing him with Anthony Davis would instantly give the Lakers one of the top pick-and-roll combinations in the league. Whether it's Young breaking free to a wide-open lane or throwing lobs to Davis, they'd be a tough duo to slow down.

As their franchise cornerstone, the Hawks are likely in no rush to move on from Young.

