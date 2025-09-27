The latest NBA rumors suggest the LA Lakers are planning to extend one of their best trade chips, Rui Hachimura. The Japanese forward, who joined the team before the 2023 trade deadline, has been a polarizing figure among the Lakers' fanbase.

He's held his spot for two and a half years in the rotation with solid displays, emerging as a top trade candidate due to an expiring contract and a valuable offensive skillset. LA has reportedly dangled Hachimura as a trade chip in talks for Heat's Andrew Wiggins, who has two years left on his $109,000,0002 deal.

Miami has also shown interest in Hachimura, but the talks have stalled because of its demand for draft capital. As the Lakers remain interested in Wiggins, Lakers insider Jovan Buha speculated that they could be using Hachimura's extension talks as leverage, forcing the Heat to act quickly. Here's what Buha said on Friday's episode of his podcast, "Buha's Block":

"If you're thinking about it from a chess standpoint here in terms of a negotiation, if you're the Lakers and you come out and say, 'We're considering extending Rui.'

"And Rui is theoretically the primary trade chip, at least from a salary perspective, in a Wiggins deal, then that's putting even more pressure on Miami.

(Like) 'Hey, if you want Rui, and if you want to get off the extra year of Wiggins, and you maybe even think they're comparable players, maybe even think Rui is better, better trade for him soon, otherwise we're going to extend him next month and then we can't trade him."

Extending Rui Hachimura now would lead to him not being available for trade for at least six months. The ineligibility extends beyond the Feb. 6, 2026, trade deadline. The Heat will be stuck with Andrew Wiggins' contract for one more year if that's how things play out.

Lakers remain one move away from finding the perfect roster balance

The Lakers have had an underrated offseason. They filled multiple voids by the free agency additions of Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, without spending their trade assets.

However, depth remains a concern; LA also needs another defensive stopper on the perimeter as insurance for Smart, who has a significant injury history. Andrew Wiggins appears to be the perfect fit if LA can pull off a trade. He can guard multiple positions and is potent on offense.

Wiggins' athleticism also makes him a good fit alongside Luka Doncic. He would instantly become the fifth starter, and LA can use him and Smart in tandem depending on matchups.

Other options include Toumani Camara and Matisse Thybulle, but those trades appear unlikely at the moment.

