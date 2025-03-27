Lakers insider suggests Stephen A. Smith's beef with LeBron James could be canny political ploy of POTUS hopeful

LeBron James and ESPN have had a close relationship dating back to his days in high school.

The network has uplifted him and helped him build his impressive legacy, and they have rarely, if ever, dug into the PED allegations like they've done with other athletes. That's why Anthony F. Irwin is suspicious about the timing of James' beef with Stephen A. Smith.

Smith is reportedly looking forward to diving into politics, and Irwin believes that, given James's previous altercations with President Donald Trump, going after him would be a nice way to integrate himself within the Republican fanbase:

"If Stephen A. is actually considering a foray into politics/running for president, going after LeBron the way he has is a great way to ingratiate himself to one political party in particular," Irwin wrote on X on Thursday.

Oddsmakers had Smith as one of the potential presidential candidates for the Democratic party in the next elections, but he shut down all speculation about running for office.

Nevertheless, if he keeps dipping his toes into politics, that stance might change years from now.

Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James 'petty and butthurt'

The feud started when LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith during a LA Lakers game because the sports analyst criticized his son, Bronny James.

They've gone back-and-forth ever since, with James recently mocking Smith for claiming that he would've swung on him if things had gotten physical. James shared a clip of Smith boxing, to which the ESPN pundit had a lot to say on Thursday's "First Take."

"That's how petty you've become? You're LeBron James, you're that butthurt about the things that I'm saying?" Smith said. "When has LeBron James ever done something like that? But suddenly, you're doing that as it pertains to me. This man is in his feelings. I wonder why? Could it be because I don't believe you're the GOAT?"

Smith continued his rant by stating that he had 'babied' James throughout the year, yet it still wasn't enough for him:

"I have done everything but put diapers and a bib on this brother, but it ain't enough because one thing matters to him, and one thing only, and that's being recognized as the greatest of all time. Well, you're not," Smith added.

This story won't go away soon, and with Smith's massive platform, he could keep swinging at the four-time NBA champion.

