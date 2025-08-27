Lakers' Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka go the extra mile for Luka Doncic with heartfelt gesture ahead of EuroBasket 

Slovenian star Luka Doncic has plenty of support ahead of his FIBA EuroBasket 2025 campaign. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka traveled to Poland to support their superstar.On Wednesday, the Basketball Federation of Slovenia shared on its social media that Buss and Pelinka were in attendance for Slovenia's final practice.&quot;We got a special visit in Poland 💜,&quot; the caption said.The FIBA EuroBasket 2025 began on Wednesday with a six-game slate. On Thursday, Doncic's Slovenia will open their EuroBasket campaign against Poland in Group D. The group's opening round will be held at Spodek in Katowice, Poland.During a press conference on Aug. 7, Doncic had previously spoken about the Lakers' support in his national team duties.&quot;They support me, they really support me and encourage me to the maximum.&quot; Doncic said via Ekipa.The Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a blockbuster mid-season trade. The deal was regarded as one of the most unexpected trades in sports history. Earlier this month, LA signed Doncic to a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension. The final season of the contract in 2028-29 is a player option.The five-time All-Star averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game on 45% shooting last season. Doncic teamed up with fellow superstar LeBron James to help the Lakers bag the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.&quot;Means a lot&quot; - Luka Doncic on Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka's supportSlovenian star Luka Doncic commented on Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka's arrival in Poland to support his FIBA Eurobasket campaign.&quot;It means a lot,&quot; Doncic said during a media conference on Wednesday (Timestamp: 4:14). &quot;It’s a long flight. I think it’s like 11-12 hours. So it means a lot, you know, for them just to be here to support me. We had a good lunch today, so it was great to see them.&quot;After their EuroBasket opener against Poland, Luka Doncic's Slovenia will face France, the 2024 Olympic silver medalist. Slovenia will finish its group stage with games against Belgium, Iceland and Israel.Despite going just 1-5 in exhibition games leading to the tournament, Slovenia is expected to advance to the knockout stage. The top four teams in each group will move on to the next round, which will start on Sept. 6 in Latvia.