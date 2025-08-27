  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Lakers' Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka go the extra mile for Luka Doncic with heartfelt gesture ahead of EuroBasket 

Lakers' Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka go the extra mile for Luka Doncic with heartfelt gesture ahead of EuroBasket 

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 27, 2025 23:07 GMT
LA Lakers
LA Lakers' Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka visit Luka Doncic ahead of Slovenia's FIBA EuroBasket 2025 campaign (Image source: Getty)

Slovenian star Luka Doncic has plenty of support ahead of his FIBA EuroBasket 2025 campaign. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka traveled to Poland to support their superstar.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Basketball Federation of Slovenia shared on its social media that Buss and Pelinka were in attendance for Slovenia's final practice.

"We got a special visit in Poland 💜," the caption said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The FIBA EuroBasket 2025 began on Wednesday with a six-game slate. On Thursday, Doncic's Slovenia will open their EuroBasket campaign against Poland in Group D. The group's opening round will be held at Spodek in Katowice, Poland.

During a press conference on Aug. 7, Doncic had previously spoken about the Lakers' support in his national team duties.

"They support me, they really support me and encourage me to the maximum." Doncic said via Ekipa.
Ad

The Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a blockbuster mid-season trade. The deal was regarded as one of the most unexpected trades in sports history. Earlier this month, LA signed Doncic to a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension. The final season of the contract in 2028-29 is a player option.

The five-time All-Star averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game on 45% shooting last season. Doncic teamed up with fellow superstar LeBron James to help the Lakers bag the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Ad

"Means a lot" - Luka Doncic on Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka's support

Slovenian star Luka Doncic commented on Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka's arrival in Poland to support his FIBA Eurobasket campaign.

"It means a lot," Doncic said during a media conference on Wednesday (Timestamp: 4:14). "It’s a long flight. I think it’s like 11-12 hours. So it means a lot, you know, for them just to be here to support me. We had a good lunch today, so it was great to see them."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

After their EuroBasket opener against Poland, Luka Doncic's Slovenia will face France, the 2024 Olympic silver medalist. Slovenia will finish its group stage with games against Belgium, Iceland and Israel.

Despite going just 1-5 in exhibition games leading to the tournament, Slovenia is expected to advance to the knockout stage. The top four teams in each group will move on to the next round, which will start on Sept. 6 in Latvia.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications