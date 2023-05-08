"Lakers are just better" - Skip Bayless isn't giving the Warriors any chance against LA

The LA Lakers were able to handle their business in Game 3 on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, as they were in control for majority of the game. The Lakers scored 127 points on 52.5% shooting, including 48.4% from 3-point range. They also held the Golden State Warriors to just 97 points on 39.6% shooting, including 29.5% from the 3-point line.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless spoke about the matchup and discussed the advantages the LA has against Golden State.

"The Lakers are just better, tougher and deeper than Golden State," Bayless said. "Lakers in 5. Warriors have NO answer for Anthony Davis, unless he no-shows."

When it comes to roster depth, it makes sense why Bayless would pick the Lakers as they have more players to move around in rotations to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In Game 3, the home team got quality contributions from its role players as D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV combined for 45 points. Their level-of-play proved critical whenever the offense became stagnant as they brought some life back with their timely baskets.

But as great as the role players have been, Anthony Davis has stood out the most. He has been a dominant figure for whom the Warriors don't seem to have an answer.

During Game 1, Anthony Davis made his presence known when he dropped 30 points on 11-19 shooting, along with 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Davis mirrored this performance in Game 3 as he went for 25 points on 7-10 shooting with 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks.

LeBron James has been consistent as well as he is averaging 22.0 points on 47.2% shooting, including 30.0% from 3-point range, along with 8.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He has not looked as dominant as Davis, but the 19-time All-Star has been consistent in contributing in more than just scoring.

Lakers' LeBron James on impressive Game 3 victory against the Golden State Warriors

Following the win at home, LeBron James spoke to the media to discuss what worked well for the team that propelled them to their Game 3 win.

“We played the game the right way,” James said. “One thing we were not very good at in Game 2 was being very forceful at the rim. We allowed their pressure to get us on our heels. We do have the ability to hit the outside shot, but we’re a paint team first."

As Draymond Green and Kevon Looney lacked the size to challenge Anthony Davis at the rim, the home team made it a point to feed the big man down low to take advantage of the mismatch.

It was a strategy that was mentioned by Lakers coach Darvin Ham post-game, which provided LA with a reliable go-to offense.

