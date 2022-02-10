"Lakers just don't have the mechanism" - NBA insider gives an update on LA Lakers' precarious situation going into the trade deadline

The LA Lakers have struggled this season but have surprisingly not been the subject of that many rumors around the NBA trade deadline. They have very limited assets and are practically incapable of making a major deal. However, they are being scrutinized for being inactive around the deadline and not salvaging LeBron James' MVP-caliber season.

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max and explained why the LA Lakers are unlikely to make a splash before the NBA trade deadline, which ends at 3 PM ET today.

"Lakers are left now, with not a lot of options to go out. And make more dramatic changes to their team....They've been talking to teams all over the league, but their ability to bring back somebody who can help turn this around, make dramatic change, that's really difficult. Nothing's ever impossible. We've seen crazy things happen at the trade deadline, but the Lakers just don't have the mechanism."

It is no secret that the Lakers leveraged their future and multiple assets in pursuit of Russell Westbrook. The star point guard is now considered a liability by the NBA community and there is nothing the front office can do to move him. He isn't an attractive asset for other teams and his value has tanked in recent weeks.

RealGM @RealGM Lakers See Russell Westbrook Trade As Unlikely, More Focused On Acquiring Fringe Starter basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265761… Lakers See Russell Westbrook Trade As Unlikely, More Focused On Acquiring Fringe Starter basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265761…

Players like Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan have practically fallen out of the rotation, with the Lakers scrambling to find high-usage players. They have given young, inexperienced players like Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnson heavy minutes which certainly doesn't come across as a recipe for a championship push.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski theorized a potential trade with the Houston Rockets where the LA Lakers can get either John Wall or Eric Gordon if they play their cards right. Any trade for John Wall would have to involve Russell Westbrook, and if that isn't possible, Eric Gordon is a piece that the Purple and Gold would like to have.

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops Rockets Unwilling To Trade John Wall For Lakers' Russell Westbrook Minus 2027 Pick - Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/rockets-unwill… Rockets Unwilling To Trade John Wall For Lakers' Russell Westbrook Minus 2027 Pick - Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/rockets-unwill…

On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Wojnarowski mentioned that one of the reasons why the LA Lakers aren't even making moves for role players is due to their hesitancy to trade first-round picks.

"It's one thing to say 'Hey, we're not good enough. This can’t go on like this', but it's nothing to really be able to do something about it. The one thing the Lakers have shown very little enthusiasm to do is trade more future first-round picks."

He mentioned that it is possible for the Lakers to pull off a surprise trade with a rebuilding team in exchange for future first-rounders. A team like the Houston Rockets would love to have draft picks.

Only time will tell if Lakers GM Rob Pelinka decides to make any serious acquisitions before the NBA trade deadline ends in a few hours.

