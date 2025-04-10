Lakers legend drops 1-word on Luka Doncic's 45-point revenge statline against Mavs

Like many former NBA players, Pau Gasol reacted to Luka Doncic’s mesmerizing 45-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. In his first appearance in Dallas following the early February trade that sent him to Los Angeles, Doncic put on a show. The Slovenian cried before the game, feeling the emotions of his return, before punishing his former team to lead the Lakers to a 112-97 win.
Gasol, who won two titles with the Lakers (2009 and 2010) alongside Kobe Bryant, toasted Doncic on Instagram:
“Bravooooooo”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Luka Doncic was particularly impressive in the first half when he exploded for 31 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. He made 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers, to push the Lakers to a 60-57 lead after two quarters. Mavericks fans, who still treat the Slovenian as their own, gave him a standing ovation before and after the game.
Last season, the Dallas Mavericks called Doncic the “Pravi MVP.” He carried them to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Boston Celtics. On Feb. 2 this year, the Mavs traded him to the LA Lakers for a package centered around Anthony Davis.
Pau Gasol could not help but toast Doncic for the show despite the emotions swirling around him before and during the game.
Pau Gasol is 2-0 in his career against Luka Doncic
Pau Gasol was in the last year of his career when Luka Doncic came into the NBA in 2018. Doncic became the heir to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who Gasol tangled with multiple times during their Hall of Fame careers.
Gasol first went up against Doncic on October 30, 2018. The Spaniard came off the bench to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Mavericks 113-108 in overtime. Doncic lit up San Antonio with a 31-point, eight-rebound and four-assist night. Gasol finished the game scoreless but his team won.
The second Gasol-Doncic encounter happened in Dallas where the Spurs again emerged victorious. San Antonio’s aging backup center ended the game with two points and one rebound in five minutes. The Slovenian tallied 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists but the Mavericks lost at home 105-101.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.