Lakers legend Magic Johnson sees Luka Doncic stepping up as star after LeBron James retires

LA Lakers icon Magic Johnson is high on Luka Doncic, just like the rest of the fans watching the Slovenian guard play for their team every night. The five-time NBA champion is always keeping tabs and predicting what might happen to his former team.

During Monday's edition of Byron Scott's "Fast Break" show, Johnson named Doncic the heir to LeBron James' throne once the four-time NBA champion calls it a career.

"I thought it was good in terms of, you have somebody later as a star after LeBron retires," Johnson said. "Offensively, it's a good team. It's a team you got to say, 'Ok, we got two guys we got to try to control and stop, but both of those two guys are great passers, so they make the other players better." [35:26]

Johnson then warned the Lakers about what will come once the postseason arrives.

"Where they gon' have to improve is on that defensive end. In the regular season, we're ok. In the playoffs, it's gonna be different, because now I gotta beat you four out of seven."

The Lakers have been one of the best defensive teams in the league since Feb. 1 through March 8. Before LeBron James went down with an injury, the Lakers ranked No. 1 in defended field goals made (DFGM) with 38.4, defended field goal percentage (DFG%) with 42.9 and percentage points difference with -3.9.

Over that span, they led the league in defensive rating (108.3) and ranked fifth in defensive rebounds (35.4). They have solid defenders in Jarred Vanderbilt, Dorian Finney-Smith and James. JJ Redick has created a solid defensive structure for the Purple and Gold that didn't change even after Luka Doncic's arrival.

Luka Doncic has high praise for Austin Reaves after 30-point performance from guard

Luka Doncic is having a good experience with the Lakers so far. The former Dallas Mavericks star doesn't have LeBron James by his side but Austin Reaves has surged as an excellent sidekick.

Reaves scored 30 points against San Antonio Spurs on Monday, recording his fourth straight game scoring at least 28 points. After the game, Doncic showered Reaves with praise.

“I mean, this guy just scored 30 in his four games in five days, and that explains everything,” Doncic said, per Lakers Nation. “He’s an amazing player. For him to go undrafted is unbelievable. It’s not easy to go undrafted and then play at this level. It’s amazing just to be by his side.”

The Lakers have renewed hopes to win it all this season after landing Luka Doncic.

