Lakers make $4.2M decision on Dalton Knecht hours before 2025-26 NBA season opening night 

The LA Lakers have extended sophomore Dalton Knecht's stay beyond the 2025-26 NBA season. The Purple and Gold had a team option for Knecht's rookie contract in the 2026-27 season, which they have picked up, taking a $4.2 million hit on their books.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA The Los Angeles Lakers have picked up the 2026-27 rookie scale team option for Dalton Knecht, a league source told @spotrac. Knecht will be on the Lakers books at $4.2M for next season.

Knecht had an up-and-down rookie year. He was sensational to start the season, even earning a call-up to the starting lineup. However, once he lost his spot to Rui Hachimura, his confidence wavered slightly. He recovered from it, but not entirely.

Dalton Knecht took an even bigger blow after the Lakers decided to trade him for Mark Williams before the trade deadline. The deal got rescinded, but Knecht hasn't recovered after seeing the team's willingness to move him if needed.

He understood it was a business decision LA had to take at the time, but it directly hindered his progress on the court. Nevertheless, Knecht averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 78 games, playing 19.2 minutes per contest. He shot 46.1%, including 37.6%, which was impressive for an end-of-bench rotation player.

The expectations were high for the former first-round pick entering this year, but he's done little to make a case for himself as a reliable bench piece. In the Summer League, Knecht averaged 10.3 ppg, shooting a measly 27.9% from the floor and 23.8% from deep.

He didn't improve in the preseason, either. Despite playing more minutes than anyone, Dalton Knecht managed just 8.7 ppg on 32/24/71 splits, leaving a lot to be desired, especially amid concerns about his defensive ability.

Nevertheless, it seems like the Lakers are banking on Knecht as a potential asset, hoping he can rediscover his rhythm in his sophomore season. If that happens, the $4.2 million commitment would seemingly look like a steal for an eighth or ninth man.

If not, it won't be that difficult a contract to move or waive next offseason.

Dalton Knecht has a chance to prove himself early in the season for Lakers

Dalton Knecht was probably leaning towards finding himself out of the rotation after the additions of Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. Jarred Vanderbilt's improved health pushed Knecht lower down the pecking order among the wings.

However, with LeBron James set to miss at least four weeks, Knecht has a shot to prove himself again. There will be significant minutes available, especially amid LA's lack of depth without James.

Jarred Vanderbilt has looked solid, but only defensively. If his offensive woes persist, Dalton Knecht's minutes might eat into Vanderbilt's playing time, should he perform.

JJ Redick's offensive principles rely on floor spacing, which will always give Knecht a puncher's chance to earn his coach's trust. It will be up to him to maximize those opportunities.

