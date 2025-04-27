  • home icon
Lakers make massive decision on Luka Doncic amid illness concerns ahead of Game 4 showdown vs Timberwolves

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 27, 2025 02:58 GMT
Lakers make massive decision on Luka Doncic amid illness concerns ahead of Game 4 showdown vs Timberwolves. (Image Source: Imagn)
Lakers make massive decision on Luka Doncic amid illness concerns ahead of Game 4 showdown vs Timberwolves. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers have made a significant decision regarding the availability of their superstar Luka Doncic ahead of Game 4 in their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Set to face off on Sunday, this pivotal matchup could very well determine the direction of the series, with the Lakers trailing 2-1.

Doncic appeared far from his best in Game 3, struggling with stomach issues that had disrupted his sleep and left him visibly drained. Despite not being fully fit, the Lakers chose to play him, a gamble that failed to produce the desired outcome.

The Slovenian star lacked his usual energy, committing several momentum-shifting mistakes and noticeably sitting out the start of the second half before eventually returning to the court. He finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes, while shooting 6 of 16 from the floor, including 2 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Now, with JJ Redick’s squad facing a near must-win scenario in Game 4, the Lakers seem prepared to take another chance on their franchise player. Doncic is no longer listed on the injury report and is set to suit up for this crucial contest as the Purple and Gold look to even the series and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Joining Luka Doncic, LeBron James is also absent from the injury report and the veteran forward will once again look to carry his team as he did in Game 3. With an early tip-off scheduled for Sunday, the onus will be on both Doncic and LeBron to ensure they are physically and mentally prepared to lead the Lakers in this crucial matchup.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game will take place on Sunday, April 27, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tip off is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Timberwolves game will be broadcast live on ABC while pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live steaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
