Lakers make stance clear on Luka Doncic extension amid LeBron James' comments: Report 

As the LA Lakers begin their offseason, their immediate attention turns towards Luka Doncic and his extension. Doncic is eligible to sign a new contract as he enters the final two years of his current $215,159,700 deal. The 2026-27 season has a $49.0 million player option, which Doncic could decline and become an unrestricted free agent.

Ad

Doncic lost the opportunity to sign a significant contract when he was traded by the Mavericks. They could have offered him a $345 million supermax, the most any team could, but the trade has now reduced that value to a four-year $229 million contract.

Nevertheless, Doncic can recoup that money by maneuvering his way through his extensions with the Lakers until he logs 10 years of service and becomes eligible for a five-year $418 million contract in 2028. The Lakers have reportedly made their stance clear on agreeing to anything Doncic's camp wants regarding his extension starting this summer.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick reported on Friday:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"According to team sources, the Lakers will be amenable to whatever contract structure Dončić desires."

Luka Doncic's contract options with Lakers

Luka Doncic can sign a $229 million extension for four years with the Lakers after Aug. 2. His second option and a more beneficial one financially would be to sign a three-year $165 million extension with a player option for 2028-29. Doncic will be eligible to sign a five-year $418 million contract in 2028 with this move.

Ad

Doncic's final option would be to play out his current contract and become a free agent in 2026. He can re-sign with LA on a five-year $296 million contract or with another team for four years, $219 million.

LeBron James on Luka Doncic's extension

LeBron James said he won't convince Luka Doncic to sign an extension with the Lakers. The four-time MVP made it clear that it's not his job to advise Doncic. However, he does wish for the five-time All-Star to continue his tenure in LA. Here's what James told ESPN on Friday:

Ad

"No, that ain't my job. I think ... I don't think, I know, Luka knows how I feel about him. And ultimately, that trade happened for the future. That's not for me. Luka has to decide what he has to do with his future. He's [26] years old, I'm 40, so he can't be basing his career off me. That's just real.

Ad

"But I hope, obviously, [he stays long term]. Laker fans f---ing love him here. L.A. has accepted him. We love him as a teammate, as a brother. But ultimately, he's got to make a decision for him. S---."

Expand Tweet

Ad

James also has a decision to make on his future this summer. Retirement rumors continue swirling around the 40-year-old, who will turn 41 in December, potentially playing in his 23rd NBA season.

James also has a player option, which he could decline to become a free agent and sign with another team. He could also sign a new 1+1 deal with the Lakers, similar to the past two extensions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More