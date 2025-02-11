Lakers-Mark Williams trade saga extends as insider reports Hornets' intention to challenge "failed physical"

The LA Lakers nixed their trade deadline deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams after the third-year player failed his physical. However, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, Charlotte plans to challenge LA's assessment.
On Wednesday evening, the Lakers agreed to trade rookie Dalton Knecht, wing Cam Reddish, their 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap for Williams.
The deal was considered risky due to Williams' extensive injury history. The 2022 No. 15 draft pick has suited up in only 85 games through three campaigns. That includes just 23 appearances this season due to a left foot injury.
Nevertheless, LA was seemingly willing to bet on the big man's upside next to newly acquired superstar guard Luka Doncic.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
However, on Saturday, Charania reported that Williams' physical "showed multiple issues and (the Lakers) failed him on the exam," leading them to rescind the trade.
That appeared to be the end of the saga, as the Hornets released a statement welcoming Williams back. However, on Monday, Charania provided another update regarding the franchise's plan to contest the Lakers' ruling.
"The Charlotte Hornets have been in contact with the NBA as they explore options to dispute the LA Lakers' failed physical assessment of Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN," Charania wrote. "The Williams/Dalton Knecht trade was nixed Saturday, and now Hornets weigh avenues to challenge."
It's unclear how likely Charlotte's challenge is to be successful. However, there appears to be at least a slim chance that Williams could still end up with the Purple and Gold.
Lakers team source says team was fortunate to rescind Mark Williams trade
As for LA's thoughts on its nixed trade deadline deal for Mark Williams, one team source reportedly views it as a potential crisis averted.
"That was a lot (to give up)," the source said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "We kind of dodged a bullet."
So, the Lakers appear likely to push back against the Hornets' trade dispute, possibly leaving Williams in an awkward situation.
Through 23 outings, Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 58.6%. He reportedly hasn't rejoined Charlotte since his trade to LA was rescinded.
Also Read: Ex-Lakers champion addresses Lakers center issues amid Mark Williams trade whiff - "They went from A+ to B-"
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.