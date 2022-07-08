“Lakers are minus 1 pick for a trade they made, and they did win a title” - Nick Wright believes the LA Lakers holding on to draft picks despite the opportunity to get Kyrie Irving is "insane mismanagement"

The LA Lakers have yet to complete a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving despite rumors of their interest. The delay might be caused by the Lakers refusing to give up draft picks, and Nick Wright is furious with the Lakers management if that is the case.

Several reports have revealed that the Lakers are the only teams seriously pursuing Irving. But the asking price from the Nets might be too much even if Irving wants to be a Laker.

Before the All-Star guard opted into his player option, he was reportedly involved in a sign-and-trade deal for Russell Westbrook. However, the deal reportedly broke down as the Nets were not interested in acquiring Westbrook.

On "What's Wright with Nick Wright," Wright said he believes the delay due to draft picks is poor management from the Lakers' front office.

"There is this misnomer out there that the Lakers have no draft picks because of the Anthony Davis trade," Wright said.

"From this very moment until the end of time, as of now, the Lakers are minus one first-round pick. They owe either their 2024 or 2025 first-round pick to New Orleans. That is it. There are 19 teams in the league that are minus one or more future first-round picks."

Wright went on to list all the teams that have more negative draft picks in the coming years. After ending with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have minus four future first-round picks, he continued:

"What do Brooklyn, prior to this thing blowing up, Denver, the Clippers, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, all have in common? Trying to win titles, so they're minus picks. The Lakers are minus one pick for a trade they made, and they did win a title.

"When you could get Kyrie and a shooter, it would be Kyrie and Joe Harris, and you want to hold on to the picks. It's just insane mismanagement. I don't think it's gonna happen. I think Kyrie is gonna end up a Laker."

There is still some time for the Lakers to put together a package that will be enticing to the Nets. However, they run the risk of letting another team swoop him and steal the former champion.

Can the LA Lakers contend for a title with Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics defends.

The Lakers are looking to contend for the 2023 championship, especially after their dismal 2021-22 campaign. There is a lot to consider this season, including LeBron James' expiring contract.

"Kyrie Irving absolutely wants to be a Los Angeles Laker… I doubt Kyrie will be back with Brooklyn, I think he'll be on the Lakers, but I don't know when that'll happen."



To take full advantage of James' possible final season with the team, their best bet is to surround him with players who will improve their chances of winning. It is no secret that the Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to achieve success, but his health issues in recent years have been a major concern.

Kyrie Irving: 57 pts 5 ast 4 stl

LeBron: 31 pts 7 ast 5 reb 2 stl



one of the greatest duos ever

one of the greatest duos ever on a random Thursday night

James and Irving's partnership in the past has resulted in a championship. The duo led the Cleveland Cavaliers to three NBA Finals appearances and won it all in 2016.

With Irving, there is a great chance of the Lakers making a deep playoff run. The James-Irving-Davis trio could be one of the most feared in the league.

