Lakers Mock Trade: Austin Reaves makes way for 6-foot-10 defensive big man on cheap contract

Coming off a season where they made a franchise-altering move, the LA Lakers are likely to be a busy team this summer. Rob Pelinka is now tasked with building a supporting cast that can thrive around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

When it comes to areas of need for LA, frontcourt depth should be at the top of their priority list. They had minimal options at center following Anthony Davis' departure, and it came back to haunt them in the postseason. Seeing that Jaxson Hayes wasn't the answer for them, the roster is in dire need of someone capable of holding down the back line.

With the offseason just around the corner, fans continue to build out hypothetical trades for their favorite teams. One Reddit user put together a framework that has the Lakers' roster going through a complete makeover. Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt are the key pieces going out, and in return, LA stacks up in the frontcourt by acquiring Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze.

Bitadze is coming off a career year with the Orlando Magic, averaging 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He is also on a team-friendly contract, making less than $8.5 million annually over the next two years.

While Bitadze and Isaac fill areas of need for them, LA shouldn't consider parting with Reaves unless it's a move that clearly increases their title odds.

LA Lakers eyeing Eastern Conference big man as possible center upgrade

Heading into the NBA offseason, the Lakers are likely to be connected to an array of big men. Recent developments have tied them to a center who has been in trade rumors constantly over the past few years.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Anthony Irwin touched on LA's pursuit of a center in the coming months. He cited Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela as someone who is on their radar in the free agent market.

In terms of fit, Capela is exactly the kind of center the Lakers should be seeking. He is a strong rebounder who can hold their own defensively. More importantly, he is a rim-running big who fully understands their role.

Capela has thrived alongside high-level playmakers like James Harden and Trae Young as a lob threat. With LA, he could get those same kinds of looks in the pick-and-roll with Luka Doncic. Seeing that he'd be a seamless fit in their starting lineup, Capela is certainly a player worth targeting for LA come free agency.

