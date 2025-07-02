Lakers Mock Trade: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returns to Hollywood as a pair of $11 million players make way

In addition to lacking depth at the center position, the LA Lakers also have a severely undermanned backcourt. While Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves bring much quality as starters, the team lacks depth at the guard positions. However, LA could plug that hole by making a move for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The Lakers have addressed the departure of Dorian Finney-Smith by signing Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million deal. They also have Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber on the roster, but their production doesn’t justify their $11 million salary for next season.
So, the Lakers could move them in an attempt to address their lack of guard depth. Vincent recorded 6.4 points last season, while Kleber averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds.
On the other hand, Caldwell-Pope made 77 appearances for the Orlando Magic, recording 8.7 ppg and 2.2 rpg. He previously spent three seasons in LA and was also a part of their championship-winning roster in 2020.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 11.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 1.7 apg through 292 games for the Lakers. A return to Hollywood could be in the books for him this offseason. The Magic traded him to the Grizzlies on Sunday in a deal that saw Desmond Bane head to Orlando.
Lakers Mock Trade: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returns to LA in three-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies find themselves in need of a center owing to Zach Edey’s sprained ankle. He made 66 appearances for the team in 2024-25, recording 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. While Edey has been solid as a starter, Memphis needs depth at the center position.
Meanwhile, the Nets need draft picks as they have no real stars to build around and only have Cam Thomas as a reliable piece for the future.
A three-team trade between LA, the Grizzlies and the Nets could address the needs of everyone involved:
The Lakers receive:
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Nets receive:
- Gabe Vincent
- Maxi Kleber
- Grizzlies’ 2026 Round 1 pick
The Grizzlies receive:
Through this trade, LA will be able to address its lack of backcourt depth with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Nets will acquire a much-needed first-round pick along with Vincent and Kleber. Both players will earn close to $11 million before becoming free agents next season, allowing Brooklyn to save cap space through a short-term commitment.
Lastly, the Grizzlies can address their lack of depth at the five by acquiring 6-foot-11 center Nic Claxton. Memphis was also linked to Claxton last season.
