Lakers and Nets are discussing Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade; NBA fans react

The Brooklyn Nets are falling apart and it won't be surprising if we see a Kyrie Irving trade very soon. The point guard recently opted into the final year of his contract, but he is unlikely to stay in Brooklyn.

As soon as Irving exercised his Player Option, everyone thought that the drama with the Nets was over. However, Kevin Durant now wants to leave the team and Joseph Tsai, the Nets owner, is fed up with the situation.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers are the Nets are discussing a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.

This trade proposal was very popular even before Irving opted into his contract, and now there is an even bigger chance that it will happen. However, reaching an agreement may be difficult.

A Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade may finally materialize

Haynes reports that there is optimism between the two teams regarding a potential Kyrie Irving trade. According to his sources, the trade would include more players and possibly draft picks.

The Brooklyn Nets are interested in including Joe Harris in the deal, and that may be a problem for the Lakers. While Harris is one of the deadliest shooters in NBA history, he is coming off ankle surgery and will be owed almost $39 million in the next two years.

The Lakers would much rather have Seth Curry, who is another amazing shooter (46.8% from long range last season), yet he's on an expiring $8.5 million deal.

Russell Westbrook will be on a $47 million contract next season. The Nets will need to add another player to the Kyrie Irving trade package to accommodate the difference. Irving will receive $36.5 million next year.

NBA fans react to the potential Kyrie Irving trade

The drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving was one of the most popular topics among NBA fans. Things have gotten much worse in the franchise, though. Irving missed more than 50 games last season and the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

One NBA fan on Reddit talked about how interesting the combo of Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons would be. Neither player has an outside shot, yet both are exceptional when it comes to triple-doubles.

If the potential Kyrie Irving trade sends one of the best shooters in the league to the Lakers, the Nets will be in even more trouble.

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant played together for the Oklahoma City Thunder and even reached the NBA Finals back in 2012. However, Durant decided to leave in 2016, leaving Westbrook on seemingly bad terms.

Some NBA fans would like to see the Nets keep Durant for a while longer so he can be Westbrook's teammate once again.

The LA Lakers being picky about shooters is definitely very unusual, and a few fans pointed that out.

Considering that the Lakers ranked 22nd in the league in 3-point percentage, taking any shooter would be a great idea. However, it appears they also want to have flexibility in the future.

