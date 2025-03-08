Lakers’ newest megastar Luka Doncic’s injury update ahead of Boston debut

On Saturday, Luka Doncic is expected to his debut against a familiar side the Boston Celtics. Only this time, he will do so in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. The last time he played the Celtics, was in the NBA Finals last season and he watched as Jayson Tatum and Co. lifted the title.

This time around, he will take the floor alongside LeBron James and an in-form Lakers outfit that's rattled off eight wins on the bounce. The 25-year-old is expected to lace up against Boston after being listed as probable with a knee contusion ahead of the marquee clash. He comes off a solid 30-point double-double from their thrilling OT win against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Doncic will be the cynosure of all eyes on Saturday as the Lakers face the defending champions. It remains to be seen if Luka Doncic can help LA land their ninth win in a row.

Mark Cuban gets candid on the Luka Doncic to the Lakers trade

On the off-court side of the news, the Luka Doncic trade continues to find eyeballs. The latest was former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban making his feelings clear on the 5x NBA All-Star's trade to the Lakers. Per Yahoo! Sports, Cuban made it clear that he was indeed upset with the move.

"If the Mavs are going to trade Luka, that's one thing. Just get a better deal. No disrespect to Anthony Davis, but I still firmly believe if we had gotten four unprotected No. 1s and Anthony Davis and Max Christie, this would be a different conversation."

While the Lakers have greatly benefitted from the move, the same cannot be said of the Mavericks. They lost Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL that ended his season. Anthony Davis along with their reserve bigs Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are all on the injury list as the Mavs' hopes of making the playoffs dip with every loss.

