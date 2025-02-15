Lakers owner Jeanie Buss exudes excitement as she hypes up Luka Doncic era in LA

Luka Doncic has Los Angeles Lakers fans excited for what is a new era in Lakers basketball.

Ad

The Lakers traded for Doncic earlier this month before the NBA trade deadline in a deal that sent shockwaves through the basketball world. Since then, Doncic has debuted in the purple and gold and has given Lakers fans hope about this season and their future.

One of those people most excited about the Lakers is the team's owner, Jeanie Buss. She was asked what it means to have a player like Doncic join the Lakers organization and she exuded excitement and praise for her newest superstar:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Luka is a very special player, we're thrilled to have him as a part of the Lakers team, but we had to give up a lot to get him. We're gonna miss Anthony Davis and Max Christie, but you're always trying to improve the team and get a little bit better and ultimately win a championship."

Ad

Buss believes bringing in Doncic makes the Lakers better than before and brings them closer to their end goal of winning a championship. Bringing in a superstar of Doncic's caliber, who had just led his team to the NBA Finals the season before, can certainly help the Lakers achieve that goal.

The Lakers will also likely become a popular spot for bought-out free agents, who want to play with the phenomenal playmaking duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Ad

Time will tell if this Lakers team has what it takes to win a championship this year. Either way, they are set up tremendously for the future with Doncic leading the charge.

"You're going to add to our story" - Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hypes up newly acquired superstar Luka Doncic in first meeting

Luka Doncic has been the talk of the NBA world since arriving in Los Angeles and joining the Lakers via trade. Doncic is coming off a phenomenal year which saw him make his first NBA Finals appearance with his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

Doncic was surprisingly traded to the Lakers earlier this year and is getting accustomed to his new team.

Team owner Jeanie Buss had high praise for Doncic during their first meeting before his introductory press conference, stating that he will have his own place in Lakers history:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"There is so much Laker history, but guess what, you're going to have your own section of Lakers history and you're going to add to our story."

It was indeed high praise for one of the NBA's most exciting superstars. The Los Angeles Lakers currently have 17 NBA titles to their franchise's name.

Luka Doncic will attempt to be a part of securing championship number 18 this season, which would tie the Boston Celtics for most championships in NBA history for a franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback