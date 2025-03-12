Lakers owner Jeanie Buss gets real on having regrets about not running it back with 2020 title team

After Jeanie Buss' LA Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals in the bubble, the team made some notable changes to its roster. By the time the following season began, the team had parted ways with notable role players and seasoned vets in Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Markieff Morris.

While injuries were the story of the season the year after LA won, Buss revealed on former NFL player Julian Edelman's "Games With Names" show that she regretted breaking the team up.

"I will say, that I kind of came from the philosophy, kind of inspired by Phil Jackson, that when a team wins a championship, they should have the right to defend their championship. And we didn’t do that, and I regret that."

Now, in the wake of the team re-acquiring Markieff Morris via the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, Buss is glad that the veteran forward is back with the team. As she went on to say, she apologized to Morris for parting ways with him after the team's 2019-20 championship run, and she's glad he's back with the team.

Considering how well the Lakers have been playing as of late, Morris could wind up making another deep postseason run with the team this year.

"It's hard to comprehend" - Jeanie Buss heaps praise on LeBron James amid stellar run by Lakers star after Luka Doncic trade

In the wake of the Luka Doncic trade, LeBron James, who was already having an impressive season, seems to have taken his game to the next level. Despite being 40 years old, James averaged 29.3 points per game throughout the month of February, along with 10.5 rebounds per game.

Between his stellar play and the Lakers' surge in the Western Conference standings, James has even received some MVP consideration from fans and analysts alike.

During her appearance on Julian Edelman's podcast, Buss spoke about what the Lakers star has been able to accomplish in Year 22:

“Just watching him work. In practice, it doesn’t, it’s hard to comprehend what he does at his age. And that he’s still hungry for it and works hard. There’s no shortcuts for this guy.

“(It’s Kobe-esque) but in a different way. His physique, he’s like a train. He’s so strong, you can’t stop him. If I saw him coming at me, I would scream. It would be so scary.”

Unfortunately for Buss and the Lakers, LeBron is currently battling a groin injury that ESPN's Shams Charania believes could sideline him for the next 1-2 weeks. In the meantime, LA will turn to Doncic and the team's surging defense to stay afloat in a competitive Western Conference.

