Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reveals one key reason for not talking to Anthony Davis since trading him to Dallas

LA Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss has not spoken to Anthony Davis since the shocking Luka Doncic trade that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks. Buss revealed on Thursday that there's a reason he can't talk to the former Lakers center.

Ad

Speaking to Rob Perez and Antonio Daniels on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Buss was asked about some of the background details of the Doncic deal. One of the topics was AD, who was the main player involved in acquiring "Luka Magic" from the Mavericks.

Buss explained that she's planning on talking to Davis in the offseason to avoid tampering. She knows that the Lakers have been fined for tampering a few years back and doesn't want it to happen again with AD, who is now under a Mavericks contract.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I haven't seen him face to face, and I look forward to in the offseason," Buss said. "But you have to remember, he's now under contract to another team. We have had too many instances of people accusing us of tampering, so I have to be really careful of stuff like that."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rob Pelinka and Nico Harrison plotted the most shocking trade in modern-day NBA history back in early February. Jeanie Buss had to give the final answer, and it happened very quickly without a hitch. Buss did think things could have gone south if the deal had been leaked before it was made official.

Luka Doncic brought a renewed energy to the LA Lakers, representing the future of the historic franchise. Doncic is among the best players in the NBA and gets to play alongside LeBron James. Anthony Davis brings something different on the court, but he's six years older and long list of injury history.

Ad

Anthony Davis, Mavericks to face Memphis Grizzlies for final playoff spot

Anthony Davis, Mavericks to face Memphis Grizzlies for final playoff spot. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Dallas Mavericks kept themselves alive on Wednesday after dominating the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Anthony Davis had a team-high 27 points plus nine rebounds and three blocks to lead the Mavs to an impressive 120-106 victory.

Ad

Dallas has one more shot to make the playoffs when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Friday. They have a shot in a winner-take-all game, especially if Ja Morant misses the contest with an injury. Morant is listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle suffered in their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks would need Klay Thompson to continue his hot shooting and hope for the rest of their players to contain Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the other end. The Grizzlies won the season series against the Mavs 3-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More