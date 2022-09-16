“I’d be willing to get involved if I were the Pistons”- NBA executive recommends a Lakers-Pistons trade involving a 4X NBA All Star, says both teams can develop a team around a mix of veterans and young talent

The LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons could be in talks for a trade that moves Russell Westbrook to Motor City. If the analyst who predicted this is right, we could be in for an exciting end to the offseason.

Westbrook recently listed his nearly $30 million L.A. property for sale and speculation grew regarding to the team's next move. Newly appointed head coach Darvin Ham wants to see Westbrook shine. However, it seems as though trade talks have continued to surface.

During a recent interview with heavy.com, an unnamed NBA executive shared their views on the situation. They brought up the possibility of seeing the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons trade for Russell Westbrook alongside a slew of veterans that the Pistons acquired via trade this summer.

“I’d be willing to get involved if I were the Pistons. I would want that 2027 pick unprotected, and take back Russell Westbrook and send you all my veterans, all my junk.

"Right now, Detroit is taking the approach of just waiting, playing with the guys they got from the Knicks, and trading during the season."

The Pistons trade would also see Westbrook swapped with 4-time All-Star Kemba Walker, who has struggled to find his footing in recent years. He has played in under 50 games in back-to-back seasons with the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

New opportunites for both sides in a potential LA Lakers-Detroit Pistons trade deal

In a theoretical scenario, a Detroit trade would send multiple players to the LA Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Although the trade seems like a bit of a longshot at the moment, the potential swap could bring new opportunities for both sides.

Westbrook will have the opportunity to join a young Pistons core while likely being the primary ballhandler once again. It could be like his time on the Oklahoma City Thunder following the departure of Kevin Durant. Westbrook could use the platform provided by the Pistons to assert his dominance in the league en route to cementing his place as an elite-caliber player.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pistons trade would provide the team with a roleplayer in Walker who helps the team space the floor while also providing playmaking. With the team looking to reach the NBA Playoffs once again, Walker offers some of the same valuable veteran experience as Westbrook.

“Send back Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel and Olynyk and Kemba. The Lakers would be doing a 1-for-4 deal there, so they’d have to move guys around. … You have some tradeable contracts, and you have some veterans you can use for depth. I’d consider it on both sides.”

Only time will tell if the Lakers-Pistons trade comes to fruition, or if the Lakers will be able to reach the pinnacle of the NBA again.

