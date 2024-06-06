Lakers prioritize coaching hunt independent of LeBron James' opinion: Reports

Amid the start of the 2024 NBA Finals, the LA Lakers have found themselves in the spotlight following ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's report about their next coach. With UConn coach Dan Hurley being strongly considered for the position, NBA insider Dave McMenamin said on "SportsCenter" on Thursday that there have been no conversations between the organization and LeBron James about Hurley.

After just two seasons and this year's first-round playoff exit, Darvin Ham was fired by the organization as it was looking toward a culture change. There were reports about former LA Clippers guard JJ Redick and Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell being candidates.

With Hurley's impressive coaching resume at the collegiate level and his superb player development, LA could bring in someone of his caliber to the NBA.

"As of today, there's still been no conversation between LeBron James and the Lakers about Dan Hurley," McMenamin said, "about JJ Redick or any other candidate in the coaching process. LeBron's made it clear through his representatives that he wants the Lakers organization to do what they feel is best for them."

The back-to-back NCAA champion has expressed his interest in transitioning to the NBA, as per an interview at "The Mike Francesa Podcast." Despite the disparity in competition level from the collegiate level to the professional league, Hurley said that he welcomes any form of challenge in his coaching career.

NBA analyst views this possible hire by the Lakers as a statement move

On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith highlighted an angle that wasn't necessarily being talked about much, that the latest development is a statement move from the LA Lakers.

"The Lakers want to send a message," Smith said. "This ain't LeBron James's team. He's not the future. He's got a couple of years left or whatever. ... But every single season, we hear stories. ... The Lakers' sensitivity ... have been heightened because of that. ... You know a hire like this is not about him. It's about the franchise moving forward long term."

There have been numerous reports about LeBron James having a strong presence in the decision-making process from roster changes to coaching hires. Because of those narratives, Smith pointed out, management wants to make it clear that any major move is coming from within the front office.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen what their final decision ends up being. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the organization is preparing a huge long-term deal for Hurley.