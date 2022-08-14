“Lakers' problem now is they’re not a good watch” - Colin Cowherd says former NBA champion holds massive value for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have been stuck in a back-and-forth with the Brooklyn Nets over Kyrie Irving. Analyst and commentator Colin Cowherd believes Irving holds massive value for the Lakers, especially when paired with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Since the start of the offseason, the Lakers have been trying to acquire the services of Irving. It first started with a proposed sign-and-trade deal for Russell Westbrook, which the Nets declined.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The Nets currently aren’t interested.



(via BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/HbphKodEB3

Shortly after, both teams were exploring trade options after Westbrook and Irving opted into their player options for the upcoming season. However, the Lakers' unwillingness to include a second draft pick stalled the deal.

Ryan Rueda @iDude14



(Via The Lakers ramping up their efforts to acquire Kyrie Irving and are now willing to send both first-round picks to Brooklyn.(Via @Krisplashed The Lakers ramping up their efforts to acquire Kyrie Irving and are now willing to send both first-round picks to Brooklyn.(Via @Krisplashed) https://t.co/XfWNx0a8lC

Recent reports suggest the Lakers are not ready to give up their second draft pick to close the deal. On The Herdline News, Cowherd suggested that the Nets take the deal:

"If I'm Brooklyn I would do that. I get two first-round picks, cos I don't think you want to be in the Kyrie business long-term and I actually think he has massive value to the Lakers. I don't have to like Kyrie long-term but if you give me a couple of years of LeBron, Kyrie, and Anthony Davis, it makes them in a very competitive sports market consumable." [sic]

Lakers problem now is they're not a good watch. When LeBron and AD are out, they're not competitive, they're not good, they're not a fun watch."

With Irving, the Lakers will undoubtedly become a better team. Although many worry about his availability, Laker fans would still love to have a player as talented as Irving.

LA Lakers will be championship contenders with Kyrie Irving

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

The current Lakers setup, even with a healthy James and AD, might not be enough to win the title. Although James and Davis have pulled it off in the past, they were surrounded by high-level shooters and role-players whose contributions helped their campaign.

Westbrook's first year with the Lakers showed he was not a great fit. His shooting was the primary problem and he could not space out the floor.

However, James and Irving's partnership has been tested in the past. In the three years they spent together in Cleveland, they reached the NBA Finals three times and won one title.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP LeBron and Darvin Ham allegedly agreed that Anthony Davis should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense. LeBron and Darvin Ham allegedly agreed that Anthony Davis should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense. 👀 https://t.co/RXDEIuwlK9

The Lakers have revealed that they will be running their offense through Davis, which will further diminish Westbrook's role. Kyrie Irving could be key in solving the Lakers' dilemma as his arrival would essentially mean Russell's departure.

The LA Lakers will be seen in action on NBA's opening night against the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors, at Chase Center.

Edited by Virat Deswal