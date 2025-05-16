Lakers’ quiet overhaul caught rival executives off guard as JJ Redick's decision revealed

The LA Lakers had championship aspirations heading into the 2025 postseason. General manager Rob Pelinka pulled off one of the most surprising trades the leage has ever seen, bringing Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in February. However, the team's lack of depth and size loomed large in their first round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As they move into the offseason, the team is left with big decisions, both with their roster and how they do things within the organization. Head coach JJ Redick, who was excellent in his rookie season leading the team, mentioned that he wants his entire team to be in "championship shape" next season. Doncic's off-court habits were part of the reason why the Dallas Mavericks decided to move him.

The team has echoed Redick's commitment to overhauling the strength and conditioning program that they currently have in place. Los Angeles moved on from strength coach Ed Streit this offseason after six seasons working with Lakers players in the weight room.

Some NBA executives were surprised at how the Lakers decided to go about the process of looking for Streit's replacement. They posted the job opening online, something that caught the basketball world by surprise on Wednesday. People around the league were shocked that Los Angeles took that approach, telling Los Angeles Times writer Dan Woike that it is out of the norm.

"We'd never post a job like that," one NBA executive said.

While Redick and the team are re-working their strength and conditioning program to help the roster be in better shape before the 2025-26 season kicks off, LeBron James' contract decision looms large. The four-time champion has signed one-year deals with player options for the last few years, taking time to evaluate himself and his team before coming back for another season.

At 40 years old, James is the oldest player in the league, but is still contributing at an All-NBA level. However, it wasn't enough for him and Doncic to lead their team out of the first round. Pelinka is under pressure to bring in impactful players to fill the team's holes this summer.

What can the LA Lakers do to improve their team, both on and off the court?

While adding new pieces is important, the fitness and nutrition programs in Los Angeles are the team's priority. Doncic was far too tired at the end of his team's playoff games to be his usual self in clutch time. Redick and the rest of the coaching staff have taken it upon themselves to push him to be the best player he can be.

However, in order for Doncic to realize his potential, he needs to play alongside a center better than Jaxson Hayes. Many names have been attached to Los Angeles in free agency and trade rumors, but the Lakers have little maneuverability this summer. They want to hold on to Austin Reaves unless a star becomes available, leaving their 2031 first round pick and Dalton Knecht as their best assets.

When it comes to players that Los Angeles could pursue, Clint Capela, Nic Claxton and Mark Williams all fit the mold of what they are looking for. Pelinka actually traded for Williams at the traded deadline after acquiring Doncic, but the deal didn't go through because of his physical.

The Lakers need to make the most of this offseason in order to contend next year, but the biggest change needs to begin within the organization.

