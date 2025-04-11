Lakers remain cautious with LeBron James’ status for Lakers vs Rockets (Apr. 11)

The LA Lakers remain cautious with LeBron James' status when they host the Houston Rockets in their final regular-season home game on Friday. The conference rivals split the previous two games, with the Lakers notching a 104–98 win in the last meeting on March 31.

James is listed as probable for the high-stakes showdown and is expected to undergo a late fitness test before tip-off. The Lakers superstar has been battling a nagging groin injury for some time, but has still been able to help the team by suiting up during the crucial late stretch of the season.

Even at 40, James has only missed 11 games this season. The last time he missed a game was during a seven-game stretch due to the same groin injury.

They were struggling during that stretch with a series of underwhelming performances. However, since his return, the superstar forward has been instrumental in revitalizing the team’s dynamics, making himself available over the next 11 games, averaging 22.9 points over the next 11 games, as they clinched a playoff spot.

While he's been playing through injury, the Lakers' medical team and coach JJ Redick have been cautious in managing his minutes and safeguarding him for the playoffs.

Against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, James played 36 minutes, scoring 27 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and adding three assists. He also leads the team in points, rebounds and assists.

The Purple and Gold have already clinched a playoff spot, but seeding is yet to be decided. Redick reiterated that they want the third seed. A win against the Rockets on Friday would all but seal it.

LeBron James stats vs Houston Rockets

This game will mark LeBron James’ 47th regular-season meeting against the Rockets. He averages 25.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 6.9 APG with a 24–22 record.

He suited up in both previous games against the Rockets this season. He scored 21 points in the series-opening 119-115 defeat on the road on Jan. 5, and added 16 points in the 104-98 home win.

Though he faced Houston in both Cavs and Miami uniforms, his highest-scoring outing against them came as a Laker, when he dropped 48 points in a 140–132 win in 2023.

