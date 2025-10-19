Lakers Roster Update: Team parts ways with promising guard and 3 more ahead of season opener

The LA Lakers have made a decision on its roster heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. The team has parted ways with four players on Saturday, including a promising guard. They enter the new campaign with one open roster spot for a possible move during the season.In a post on their official X account, the purple and gold franchise announced the release of RJ Davis, Augustas Marciulionis, Anton Watson and Nate Williams. Davis played in five preseason games, averaging 6.6 points and 1.4 rebounds on 55.5% shooting.The UNC product had a promising first two games in the preseason before struggling for minutes in the next two. His final preseason game was a 10-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks. Augustas Marciulionis, the son of NBA legend and Hall of Famer Sarunas Marciulioni, didn't play in the preseason because of a foot injury. He has been with the team since July, when he signed an Exhibit 10 deal.Anton Watson averaged 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in four preseason games, while Nate Williams put up 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in five preseason games. Official Lakers roster heading into 2025-26 NBA seasonAfter making roster moves on Saturday, the LA Lakers have a total of 17 players under contract. 14 players are on standard deals, while three are signed to a two-way deal. They have one roster spot open, which will likely be used if they find a player who can help the team or if one of the two-way deal guys managed to impress coach JJ Redick. Here is the official roster for the Lakers: Luka Doncic | GuardLeBron James | ForwardAustin Reaves | GuardDeandre Ayton | CenterMarcus Smart | GuardJarred Vanderbilt | ForwardRui Hachuimura | ForwardMaxi Kleber | CenterJake LaRavia | ForwardBronny James | GuardAdou Thiero | GuardDalton Knecht | ForwardGabe Vincent | GuardChristian Kaloko | Center (Two-Way)Chris Mañon | Guard | (Two-Way)Nick Smith Jr. | Guard (Two-Way)The Lakers have players listed as injured heading into the regular season. LeBron James is dealing with sciatic and will likely return in mid-November. Jaxson Hayes suffered a wrist injury in the team's final preseason game, while Bronny James has a minor knee injury. Chris Mañon has a Grade 2 ankle sprain, which caused him to miss most of the preseason. Rookie Adou Thiero will miss the start of the season and is scheduled to get re-evaluated in two to three weeks.