Lakers' Rui Hachimura has literal jaw-dropping moment after spotting "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen courtside

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura had what can only be described as a literal jaw-dropping moment during the Rockets-Lakers game on Friday. During a break, musician Bruce Springsteen, who is also known as “The Boss” due to his commanding stage presence, was put on the big screen.

Videos from the game show that Hachimura was left with his mouth wide open after noticing Springsteen in the crowd. It isn't a stretch to say that the legendary musician is a celebrity amongst celebrities.

On the court, the Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 140-109 and improved to 51-30 for the season. Hachimura was key in the win, recording 16 points, five rebounds, and an assist. Luka Doncic had a stellar game as well, finishing with 39 points, seven assists, and eight rebounds in the win.

Meanwhile, the Rockets had Cam Whitmore, who recorded 34 points, eight rebounds, and an assist. With one game left in the regular season, it seems like LeBron James and co. will head into the playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference. They will play their final game of the 2024-25 season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

While James and Luka Doncic have been the team’s best players, Rui Hachimura also deserves recognition. He has been stellar for the team, recording 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 50% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Lakers will need Rui Hachimura healthy for the playoffs

With the playoffs secured, it is now time for the Lakers to take their game up a notch. While LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves will be responsible for most of LA’s offense, Rui Hachimura will also be key. However, his health remains a major concern.

The 27-year-old has been in the league since 2019, but has only had one season with 60+ games played. The Lakers need to protect Hachimura as much as they can, since his contributions on both ends of the floor will be needed during the playoffs. His numbers might not blow anyone away, but Hachimura's impact goes way beyond the stat sheet.

It’ll be interesting to see what James and co. have in store for us over the coming weeks.

