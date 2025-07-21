Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic single-handedly fended off $4,300,000,000 franchise's bid to sign Marcus Smart 

Luka Doncic has been instrumental in the LA Lakers quietly forming one of the best rosters in the NBA. Despite no flashy trades, LA has addressed three crucial needs at various positions, including the center, wing and guard spots. The Lakers acquired Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart to resolve those problems.

Doncic was responsible for Ayton and Smart, helping the Lakers get them for a combined $13 million in free agency after they were bought out by their respective teams. Both Ayton and Smart were coveted by other teams, but chose LA.

According to insider Marc Stein, Doncic single-handedly swayed Smart's decision to choose the Lakers, amid stiff competition from $4,300,000,000 worth Phoenix Suns.

“I'm told that the recent Dončić pitch, … particularly resonated with Smart and helped lead the former Defensive Player of the Year to choose the Lakers over a determined push by the Suns to land the former Celtic," Stein wrote in Sunday's Substack.

The Lakers needed a point-of-attack defender of Smart's caliber, who can be a respectable offensive threat. The former Defensive Player of the Year plays bigger than his 6-foot-3 frame and can guard the opposing team's best perimeter players or wings. Smart also does a serviceable job down low on the odd occasion.

Apart from Luka Doncic, playing time also swayed Marcus Smart's decision to join Lakers

Marcus Smart's stock has taken a hit since his golden years with the Boston Celtics, which saw him win DPOY in 2022 and have another strong year the following season.

Since joining Memphis in 2023-24, Smart has been solid when active but struggled with injuries, playing a combined 54 games over the past two seasons. It was one of the primary reasons why the Wizards didn't find a trade partner for his expiring $21.6 million contract.

He also may have struggled to find playing time on other teams due to this. However, on the Lakers, that wasn't an issue. According to insider Stefan Bondy, Smart valued the "clearer path" to playing time.

Because of his defensive versatility, Marcus Smart could probably even start for the Lakers next to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Deandre Ayton. Playing Doncic, James and Rui Hachimura together limited the Lakers defensively on the perimeter as all three are frontcourt defensive stoppers.

Smart would help in that area, especially against teams that run their offense through guards.

