The ownership of the current NBA champions, the Boston Celtics changed hands on Thursday morning as ESPN insider Shams Charania reported a deal valued at $6.1 billion.
The Celtics, who are the NBA's most successful franchise have been on the market for well over a year and were finally acquired by Bill Chisholm, a managing partner at Symphony Technology Group.
Fans reacted to the news of the reported sale on X (formerly known as Twitter):
"Lakers selling will be triple times this btw" - Said one fan
