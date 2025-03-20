The ownership of the current NBA champions, the Boston Celtics changed hands on Thursday morning as ESPN insider Shams Charania reported a deal valued at $6.1 billion.

The Celtics, who are the NBA's most successful franchise have been on the market for well over a year and were finally acquired by Bill Chisholm, a managing partner at Symphony Technology Group.

Fans reacted to the news of the reported sale on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Lakers selling will be triple times this btw" - Said one fan

