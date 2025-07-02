Lakers lock in Deandre Ayton to fill long-coveted center void

The LA Lakers finally land their long-coveted lead center in Deandre Ayton. Shortly after clearing the waivers to become a free agent, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ayton agreed to a deal to play for the Lakers. Charania did not go into detail what the exact amount of the contract DA has agreed with the team.
However, he pointed out that the former No.1 pick will earn $34 million between Portland and L.A. next season.
According to Charania, the big man signed a two-year deal with the Lakers. His contract includes a player option. The Stein Line's Jake Fischer confirmed that Ayton's deal is worth $16.6 million for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.
He also reported that the Blazers still owe him $25.6 million for this season after the contract buyout was complete.
Multiple teams reportedly reached out to Ayton
During the days leading up to his free agency, Ayton was a hot commodity in the league. Although not an All-Star center, the big man has shown that he's a decent starting center for a contending team. When he was with the Suns, he proved exactly that.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, there were other teams that reached out to Ayton.
The Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers were all interested in signing him. Although, for the Bucks, they quickly solved their frontcourt issues when they signed Myles Turner.
However, it became clear that Ayton wanted to play for the Lakers and wasted no time signing with them after becoming a free agent.
