Lakers Showtime era player Byron Scott accused of sexually assaulting teen in 1987: Report

Former LA Lakers player and coach Byron Scott has reportedly been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in 1987. The lawsuit was originally filed on Dec. 30, 2022. Scott was initially referred to as "John Doe" before a complaint amended the lawsuit to reveal his name, the Lakers and the high school where the alleged assault happened.
According to Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times, a former student at Campbell Hall High School in Studio City has accused Scott of assaulting her in a janitor's closet. The alleged victim was only 15 at the time, with the three-time NBA champion being 26 back then.
Scott and several Lakers players were at the high school to film an instructional training video. The former NBA Coach of the Year allegedly struck up a conversation with the teen, who had lunch with him and even gave a tour of the school.
The lawsuit alleged that Byron Scott brought the teen to the janitor's closet and began kissing her on the mouth. The teen protested, but Scott allegedly pushed her to her knees and removed her top. He then pulled his shorts down and tried to force her into giving him oral sex.
Campbell Hall is being blamed for creating the circumstances for the alleged sexual assault to take place. The teenager was left alone with adults without a teacher or school staff present.
As mentioned above, the original lawsuit was filed on Dec. 30, 2022. The alleged victim finally came forward after the state of California's Child Victim's Act took effect in 2020.
While Byron Scott, the LA Lakers and the high school weren't named initially, an amendment on May 1 revealed their identities in public. The student reportedly suffered trauma because of the ordeal, which required her to speak with mental health professionals.
Byron Scott's legal representatives release statement
In the same report by Steve Henson, Byron Scott was represented by Linda Bauermeister, who released a statement on behalf of her client. Scott thought that the teen was over 18 at the time.
Here's the statement (via the LA Times):
"Our client is devastated by this complaint, a basketball event that took place in 1987. Our client believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family."
Scott played 14 seasons in the NBA, 11 of which were with the LA Lakers. He also suited up for the Indiana Pacers and the Vancouver Grizzlies. He began his coaching career in 1998, becoming a head coach of four different teams – New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers - from 2000 to 2016.
