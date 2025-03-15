Lakers 'star kid' Bronny James accepts harsh reality about his basketball career with one word 

Lakers 'star kid,' Bronny James, has accepted the harsh reality surrounding conversations regarding his basketball career. LeBron James' eldest son hasn't had his easy with the media narratives since getting drafted into the NBA. Popular analysts like Stephen A. Smith have publicly opined that he's only in the roster because of his father's pull within the NBA and Lakers organization.

Despite being drafted 55th, Bronny has been under the scanner like no other second-round pick in NBA history. The Lakers rookie is aware of it and has seemingly accepted that he may never get to see a "normal" conversation around his basketball career. When asked about it, Bronny simply answered:

"Yep"

Bronny James has a roster spot but is going through the same developmental program as two-way players. He spends most of his time on the South Bay Lakers in the G League and called when the Lakers are shorthanded or when there's not much happening in the minors.

He got his second meaningful run with the senior team in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets, in which the Lakers missed four starters, including LeBron James and Luka Doncic and six rotation players. Bronny James played 16 minutes, tallying five points on 1 of 5 shots. He was a +/- +8 in a six-point loss.

