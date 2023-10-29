Lakers star Rui Hachimura to appear on Crayon Shin Chan: All you need to know

Rui Hachimura, the LA Lakers Japanese star, will appear on the "Crayon Shin-chan" anime in a special episode set to air on Sat., Nov. 4. Hachimura, 25, will play himself and will attempt to save the world using his basketball skills.

This special episode, titled "Buriburi wa Hachimura Special," is scheduled to be broadcast on the Japanese TV station ANN.

Hachimura was quoted as saying in a news release by Japan’s TV Asahi:

“Me and my family are big fans of Crayon Shin-chan…It was so much fun. It was literally a dream come true moment for me. I definitely want to be called back again!“

This episode will serve as Hachimura's inaugural foray into the world of dubbing.

Yoshito Usui introduced the "Crayon Shin-chan" manga in August 1990. It was subsequently adapted into an anime series that debuted in April 1992 and has since aired over 1,000 episodes.

Hachimura joins Phoenix Suns swingman Yuta Watanabe as one of two NBA players of Japanese heritage.

Hailing from Toyama, Hachimura has significant achievements in Japanese youth basketball. He led Meisei High School to three consecutive titles in the All-Japan High School Tournament and was a standout player for both the Japanese under-17 and under-19 national teams in FIBA competitions.

His entry into Gonzaga in 2016 marked him as the fifth Japanese-born player in the men's NCAA Division I. In 2017, he made history by becoming the first Japanese national to participate in the NCAA Division I men's tournament.

Hachimura was drafted by the Washington Wizards ninth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in his rookie year, enough to earn him a spot in the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2020.

Rui Hachimura’s contract with the Lakers

During the 2022-23 season, Rui Hachimura delivered an impressive performance in the playoffs for the Lakers. He averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds throughout the Lakers' run, which led them to the Western Conference Finals.

He had a 29-point outing in the Lakers’ first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

During the offseason, the Lakers signed Hachimura to a three-year contract worth $51,000,000 that made him a part of the Lakers’ frontcourt moving forward.

Lakers superstar LeBron James said he spent a lot of time working out with Hachimura this offseason.

"We've worked out together pretty much all summer...I call him my Daniel-san and I'm Mr. Miyagi," James during the Lakers’ media day.