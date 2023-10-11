Lakers star Taurean Prince's wife Hanah Usman shares post supporting Palestinians while also condemning Hamas violence

Hanah Usman, the wife of LA Lakers star Taurean Prince, continues to highlight the conflict in Israel involving the Palestinians and Hamas. Usman recently came under fire for her Instagram post that quoted Malcolm X. The photo featured Palestinian buildings in ruins with the caption about hating the oppressed and loving the oppressors. Based on how the media portrays the trouble, people could have misconceptions about what was happening.

Usman reposted a message from "damalmawad" on her IG, which explained further where she stood in the said fight. For those who promptly lambasted her, her message might be something they could all look into:

“You can support the Palestinians and their right to end occupation and not support Hamas. You can be an advocate of Palestinians’ rights and not endorse Hezbollah or Iran’s regime. You can be pro-Palestinian without being anti-semitic.”

Hanah Usman's Instagram post about the conflict violence in Israel and Palestine.

If this is what she truly believes in, then she’s clearly not against Israel or anti-Semitic. She just wants the world, especially the women and children, to be spared from the brutalities of war.

Taurean Prince’s wife is just one of many celebrities who have tossed in their thoughts and convictions on the said Middle Eastern violence.

Taurean Prince started his first game with the LA Lakers

Taurean Prince [#12] started for the LA Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets in their second preseason game.

It’s only the preseason but Taurean Prince just started his first game with the LA Lakers. The former Minnesota Timberwolves player was on the floor against the Brooklyn Nets for 20 minutes, which was tied for most among LA’s starters. He ended the night with 13 points, on 5-7 shooting, including 3-5 from behind the arc.

Prince’s ability to hit from deep will be important for the Lakers next season. He is a career 37.2% shooter from deep and hit 38.1% for the Timberwolves last season. Hanah Usman’s husband is a solid defender and versatile enough to be a vital piece of Darvin Ham’s roster.

The Lakers have four more preseason games before tip-off on Oct. 24 against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Ham may continue using Taurean Prince along with the team’s many newcomers to see how they adjust to a new system.

While Hanah Usman has the limelight due to her convictions regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prince just wants to make his mark for the LA Lakers.