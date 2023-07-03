Lakers Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

Before they get ready to begin their schedule, here is a rundown of the Lakers Summer League roster. For starters, they will be coached by Darvin Ham's assistant coach JD DuBois.

LA will be part of the opening matchup of Summer League, facing off against the Miami Heat. The game is set to begin at 6:00 pm Eastern Time and will be aired on ESPN 2.

As for the Lakers Summer League roster, both of their picks from the 2023 NBA Draft will be in action. Jalen Hood-Schifino was picked at No. 17, and then the team acquired No. 40 pick Maxwell Lewis in a trade with the Indiana Pacers.

Hood-Schifino is a 6-foot-6 guard that spent his lone college season playing at Indiana. In 32 games this year, he averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Along with the two draft picks, two-way player Cole Swider will also be making the trip to Summer League. He appeared in just seven games at the NBA level this season, and averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds.

What current players are on the Lakers Summer League roster?

As for current players on the Lakers Summer League roster, there are a few. One of the names that sticks out is Max Christie. The former second-round pick appeared in 41 games for LA this season and averaged 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds.

The other player that stands out on the LA Lakers' squad is Scotty Pippen Jr. As most know, he is the oldest son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Scotty hasn't seen much time at the NBA level, but has performed well in the G-League. In 19 games this season, he posted averages of 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assits, and 1.6 steals. At 22 years old, there is still time for him to get his opportunity and break through.

This will be the second-straight season where Pippen will be suiting up for the Lakers in Summer League. Last year, the young guard managed to put together some solid perfromances on both ends of the floor.

