Lakers superfan Snoop Dogg expects 'little brothers' Clippers to eliminate top West seed to help bring 18th title

In both the 2023 and 2024 playoffs, the LA Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets. This time around, if LA was to meet the Nuggets in the postseason, it would be during the Western Conference finals.

The way LA superfan Snoop Dogg sees things, however, the Clippers are going to take care of the Denver Nuggets in the first round, and then take care of the OKC Thunder in the second round, thus paving the way for LeBron James & Luka Doncic to lead the team to their 18th title.

During an appearance on Wednesday's installment of First Take, Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on the playoffs, and more specifically, both the Lakers and the Warriors' chances of making it out of the first round.

The way he sees things, Golden State has a better chance of making it out of the first round because Minnesota is more experienced than Houston.

With that in mind, he feels as though the Luka Doncic-LeBron James duo will emerge victorious and ultimately make a deep postseason run:

"I think they can go all the way. ... I think Oklahoma City is going to lose to the Clippers. Our little brothers are gonna handle that."

Of course, if the team gets past the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, the team will then have to get past the winner of the Warriors-Rockets series in the second round before a potential showdown with the LA Clippers.

Looking at the latest Western Conference betting odds following the Lakers' Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday

After being on the wrong side of a loss in Game 1, JJ Redick and the LA Lakers reportedly buckled down during film study in preparation for Game 2.

From the looks of things the move paid off, with the team securing a 94-85 win on the back of a 31-point outing from Luka Doncic, and a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double from LeBron James.

With the series tied 1-1, FanDuel now has the Lakers in third place to win the Western Conference, behind only the OKC Thunder and the Golden State Warriors, who are currently up 1-0 over the Houston Rockets.

Currently, OKC, who is up 2-0 over Memphis, is a -165 favorite to win the West, with the Golden State Warriors sitting in second place as +650 underdogs. The LA Lakers are then in third with +850 odds, while the LA Clippers are in fourth with +1000 odds.

With the playoffs in full swing, only time will tell how things play out.

