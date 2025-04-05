Lakers superstar LeBron James keeps it real with Austin Reaves about vintage lob dunk

LeBron James led the LA Lakers in assists and steals as they defeated conference bottom dwellers New Orleans Pelicans (124 - 108) on Friday.

The exclamation point in the statement win came in the fourth quarter as Lakers guard Austin Reaves displayed his connection with LeBron James with a play reminiscent of the Showtime era.

Discussing the play post-game, James made a humorous reference to his age and gently ribbed his teammate Reaves for throwing him a lob.

Reaves went behind the back near half-court to release himself and launch an alley-oop to a streaking LeBron James.

The 40-year-old showed off his signature hops and made easy work of the dime Reaves had fed him with a graceful dunk.

