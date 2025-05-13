Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is doting dad to daughter Gabriela after Mavericks win Cooper Flagg sweepstakes

Months after trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks have been hit with some historic luck. Following their success in the draft lottery, the superstar guard seems to be paying them no mind.
Not far removed from trading a franchise cornerstone, the Mavericks have stumbled into another. Despite having minimal odds, Dallas managed to climb 10 spots and walk away with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. They are now in a prime position to land former Duke star Cooper Flagg.
The morning after the shocking draft lottery results, Luka Doncic took to Instagram to give a quick life update. He doesn't seem to be paying any mind to what happened Monday night, and instead is enjoying some quality time with his daughter Gabriela.
Doncic's first season with the LA Lakers did not go how many envisioned. After finishing with the third seed in the Western Conference, the new-look team was viewed as a possible contender. That said, they ended up suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now in the offseason, Doncic can rest and regroup as he prepares for his first full campaign in LA.
(This is a developing story.)
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.