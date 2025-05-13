Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is doting dad to daughter Gabriela after Mavericks win Cooper Flagg sweepstakes

Months after trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks have been hit with some historic luck. Following their success in the draft lottery, the superstar guard seems to be paying them no mind.

Ad

Not far removed from trading a franchise cornerstone, the Mavericks have stumbled into another. Despite having minimal odds, Dallas managed to climb 10 spots and walk away with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. They are now in a prime position to land former Duke star Cooper Flagg.

The morning after the shocking draft lottery results, Luka Doncic took to Instagram to give a quick life update. He doesn't seem to be paying any mind to what happened Monday night, and instead is enjoying some quality time with his daughter Gabriela.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Via @lukadoncic on Instagram

Doncic's first season with the LA Lakers did not go how many envisioned. After finishing with the third seed in the Western Conference, the new-look team was viewed as a possible contender. That said, they ended up suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad

Now in the offseason, Doncic can rest and regroup as he prepares for his first full campaign in LA.

(This is a developing story.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More