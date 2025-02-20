Lakers superstar Luka Doncic gets self-critical on rustiness after tough game vs Hornets

On Wednesday, Luka Doncic was critical of his sluggish performance in the LA Lakers' 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The 25-year-old had 14 points on a dismal 5-18 shooting from the field and 1-9 from beyond the arc. The double-double performance studded with 12 rebounds wasn't enough to help LA get past the finish line.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Doncic made it clear that his sputtered offense cannot be repeated as the Lakers look to surge in the West.

"It's going to take a little time. It's rustiness on my part with four to five turnovers early on in the game. This cannot happen."

Doncic's slow starts come after his calf injury and the time he missed while recovering from it. The newly minted Lakers' point guard was on a minutes restriction in his first two games against Utah and was allowed to play maximum minutes against the Hornets.

Luka Doncic's form hasn't been a concern as the 5x NBA All-Star averages 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 24 games this season. It remains to be seen if he can return to his lethal, offense-heavy self in the games to come.

Luka Doncic believes lack of game time added to his rusty run

After missing close to six weeks with his calf injury, Luka Doncic did suit up, but for a new team in the LA Lakers. The guard was listed close to making a return to the hardwood before the blockbuster move. Doncic believed that missing out on ample games contributed to his rusty run upon joining the Lakers.

"I've never missed this much time, so this is something new to me."

The Lakers will be expected to have good and bad games as they integrate Doncic into their fold. The good news for LA is that the Slovenian brings in elite playmaking and game awareness along with his solid and reliable shot-making.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick had earlier spoken about allowing Luka Doncic to be himself, and that will almost certainly ease the pressure on the superstar. Up next, Doncic and LA play the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of their back-to-back.

